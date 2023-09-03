EGHS’s Agresti Named Teacher of Year

EGHS Principal Patricia Page announced Wednesday that Deanna Agresti has been named the East Greenwich Teacher of the Year. The high school art teacher has been involved in several district-wide initiatives, including the district’s strategic planning process, the “vision of a graduate,” and the district’s recent website redesign, in addition to her teaching duties.

“She is a collaborator who navigates conflicting perspectives by focusing clearly on the end product and honoring multiple stakeholders’ input,” said Supt. Brian Ricca in a press release.

In the 13 years Agresti has been working in the district, she has worked to build strong relationships with her students, including helping to support the student-led BeautifyEGHS Club at the high school.

“This club actively seeks opportunities to integrate design and art into the school environment,” the press release read. “Mrs. Agresti has spearheaded various East Greenwich High School projects, transforming spaces into welcoming and vibrant areas. These initiatives include painting and installing student-created design pieces. A recent project by BeautifyEGHS was a step-and-repeat wall adorned with EG logos. This wall serves as a backdrop for capturing district accomplishments through photography.”

A Cranston native who has made her home there with her husband and young daughters, Agresti was inspired to start a parallel “Beautify” initiative at her daughters’ elementary school where she recently revamped the school’s blacktop, bathrooms, and hallways with colorful designs, creating spaces where students not only find comfort but also feel deeply valued.

“Mrs. Agresti is herself a vision of a graduate,” noted Supt. Brian Ricca. “This commitment to lifelong learning and relationships is what we want for all of our learners, PK – 12, and adults in East Greenwich Public Schools.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to work in East Greenwich, a community that values art and design and supports its educators in these creative fields,” Agresti said. “Being named District Teacher of the Year in such a wonderful place is humbling, and I look forward to contributing even more to our students’ artistic growth and design endeavors.”