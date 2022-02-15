EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony Slated for April 13

Above: EGHS Athletic Director Casie Rhodes talks with 2020 inductee Phil Garvey last year.

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor will induct the Class of 2022 on Wednesday, April 13, at East Greenwich High School.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at East Greenwich High School. Friends , family and anyone who is interested are welcome to attend. There will be a coffee and meet-and-greet after the ceremony. Inductees are also encouraged to take pictures in front of their permanent plaques with family and friends.

This year’s inductees are Dr. James Bowen, a highly decorated Vietnam War helicopter pilot; Dr. Jason D. Iannuccilli, a highly respected doctor at Brown University; Art Vallely, a top executive at Penske; and Mason Rhodes, who has served the town and country as a firefighter, U.S. Marine and police officer.

Elizabeth McNamara, the triple threat leader of the East Greenwich News, will be receiving the Appreciation Award that night.

This is the 15th year of The Wall and there could be changes coming to its format and presentation. The committee has talked of including East Greenwich High School students in the process and acting as advisers. The selections might go to one a year and the person selected would be honored on Honors Night. Nothing has been set yet, but those are some of the ideas that the committee is considering.

The members of the committee are Robert Houghtaling and Casie Rhodes, co-chairs; Bruce Mastracchio, nominating chair; and Robert V. Lallo, Deidre Kettelle and Elaine Mastracchio. They are all an integral part of the process.

The ceremony is a chance for those who love East Greenwich to get together and perhaps reminisce on how things were and how they have changed, with the centerpiece being their experiences at East Greenwich High and the influence it has had on their lives.