EGHS Wall of Honor Ceremony ‘Magical & Special’

Above: 2023 & 2024 EGHS Wall of Honor inductees, from left: Jay Walsh, Jim Marusak, Charlotte Dumas, Kevin Clement, Jeff Santos, Alan Clarke, Bob Bishop, and Jim Walsh.

Honorees from 2023 and 2024 inducted; with video

Close to 100 people were in attendance Wednesday night (6/12) in the auditorium at East Greenwich High School, when the EGHS Wall of Honor classes of 2023 and 2024 were inducted.

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor recognizes former graduates for their outstanding achievements in life and for their ability to inspire future graduates of East Greenwich High School.

Eight former East Greenwich High graduates were inducted. They were: Charlotte H. Dumas, East Greenwich Academy Class of 1943; Jeffrey G. Santos, EGHS, 1982; Alan F. Clarke, 1958; Richard L. “Rick” Walsh III, 1972; and Roderick W. Moore, 1982; all in the WOH Class of 2023 (ceremony postponed last year).

In the Wall of Honor Class of 2024 the honorees were Robert M. Bishop, Class of 1962; Kevin M. Clement, 1973; James Marusak, also 1973.

The honorees were presented with an individual plaque and a proclamation from the town to go along with their picture plaque, which will hang in the hallways of East Greenwich High School into perpetuity.

They regaled the audience with their tales of growing up in East Greenwich, that small town in the smallest state in the greatest country on Earth, while experiencing those 8 day weeks and 28 hour days that have become a “storied line” for those who grew up here and love the town. Two inductees were not present – Roderick Moore and Rick Walsh. Walsh died in 2022 and he was represented by his brothers, Jay and Jim Walsh.

The program opened with remarks from Bruce Mastracchio, nominating chair.

A moment of silence was held for Bob Houghtaling, long-time chairman of the Wall of Honor, and former inductee, Wilma Briggs, a famous female athlete in women’s baseball.

Mr. Houghtaling, who for over 40 years served as the drug counselor for the town and high school, was lauded for his many contributions to the Wall of Honor, the town and the school. He died suddenly and unexpectedly late last year.

Casie Rhodes, EGHS Athletic Director welcomed the audience on behalf of the school. She and her department, also provided the individual plaques given to inductees.

Caryn Corenthal, EG Town Council member, brought the well wishes from the town. Leigh Carney, EG’s Town Clerk, deserves thanks for her help with the proclamations.

After the ceremony, the new inductees and their friends and family retired to the cafeteria, where they enjoyed food and friendship with those who came to see them being honored. The ceremony took an hour and 20 minutes, but it was reported that people were still in the cafeteria after 9:30.

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor would like to thank former Rhode Island Governor, Don Carcieri, a prominent EGHS graduate and Wall of Honor recipient, and his family for sponsoring the event.

Thank you also to this year’s committee: Casie Rhodes, Leigh Carney and Elaine Mastracchio for all their work.

Thanks to Dennis Lynch, another Wall of Honor recipient for his generous donation to the event. Also to Caryn Corenthal from the Town Council for bringing the well wishes from that august body.

Thank you to the EGHS principal, Dr. Page, for her help in making this event a success.

A big special thanks to Deanna Agresti, EGHS art teacher, who stepped in after Mr. Houghtaling’s passing, and took on several chores, filling a big gap and making a significant contribution.

Finally, to Erica Maddalena, of Wild Harvest, for the food and drink of the after ceremony collation in the cafeteria.

Author’s note: I managed to get through the ceremony Wednesday night without a hitch. However, in going up to the collation after, I suffered a “mishap” on the stairs and was incapacitated from that time forward. I want to apologize as I was not able to make the rounds of tables as I usually do,

I want to congratulate all the Wall of Honor Inductees, it was an honor well deserved, and I want to thank all the people who showed up to honor them.

It has been my privilege to be associated with The Wall for these last 17 years. Last night was my last performing my current duties. I hope to be turning responsibilities for the ceremony to a younger group. I will still be around to advise. They will do a great job and this time honored tradition will continue.

My best to all, and In the Spirit of All That Is …

Bruce R. Mastracchio grew up in East Greenwich, where he experienced those 28-hour days and 8-day weeks that contained the magic that made his hometown so special. Included in all that were the numerous characters that added color to the local life and produced many of Bruce’s remarkable stories.