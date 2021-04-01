After over a year of back and forth, postponements, meetings and anguish dealing with the worldwide pandemic and all the restrictions associated with it, the East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor finally has a when, and a what, where, how and time.

After meeting with EGHS Principal Ken Hopkins, Bob Houghtaling, chairman, and Bruce Mastracchio, nominating chairman, are happy to announce that a ceremony for the Wall of Honor will be held on June 23 at 6 p.m. in the EGHS Auditorium. Two classes will be honored: the Class of 2020, which had their time in the sun postponed last spring, and this year’s Class of 2021.

The Class of 2020 includes Susan Stevens Crummel, nationally known children’s book author; her sister, Janet Stevens, national award-winning book illustrator; Dr. Francis Pescosolido, of Brown University, well known expert in psychiatry; Dennis Lynch, highly successful businessman, and Phil Garvey, Marine officer and local high school teacher and coach. Mark Gee, who has served the community in numerous positions, will receive the Appreciation Award.

The Class of 2021 features Mark Finn, local businessman and owner of Finn’s Harborside; Felicia Revens, owner of Felicia’s Coffee; Paul McNeil Jr. (deceased), longtime fighter for social justice in the state of Rhode Island; and Michael Dacey, owner of Dacey Insurance here in East Greenwich. Ms. Elaine Balkcom, longtime EG School Department secretary, will receive the Appreciation Award for 2021.

It has yet to be decided whether there will be a collation after the ceremony. One has been held every year since the original class in 2008, but with the pandemic still looming overall it might not be possible. That issue is still being discussed, with the result decision to be announced at a later date, even as late as the night of the ceremony.

The East Greenwich High School Wall of Honor would like to thank Mr. Allen Gammons for his many years of support and sponsorship, and would like to welcome and thank former Governor Donald Carcieri for picking up the sponsorship at this time in a partnership which is hoped will continue for a long time.

The Wall of Honor event is free and is a taste of small town America, a night filled with reminiscences and stories of a cherished past.

For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 230-2246.