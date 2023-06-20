EGHS Student Honors 2023

The East Greenwich Public Schools’ World Language Department is proud to announce that 43 members of the Class of 2023 will be receiving the Seal of Biliteracy this year. In late March, students participated in assessments to determine their qualification to receive the seal. This is the sixth year that the World Language Department will award the Seal of Biliteracy, and the first year that Latin is endorsed by the state and will be included in the designation.

Seniors need to demonstrate a 3.0 in their English Language Arts classes over four years as well as demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, listening and speaking in a World Language. An AP exam score of 3 or higher, a PSAT reading and writing score of 430 or higher, or an SAT reading and writing score of 480 or higher and an overall score of Intermediate Mid to Advanced on a 4 part online proficiency assessment, were all factors in determining proficiency in a second language. An additional designation of Gold is given to those students who achieved an Advanced Low proficiency in all domains in their second language. These Seniors will be wearing a special cord with their gowns on graduation day. Additionally, they will receive a seal on their diplomas and a designation on their high school transcripts.

The students receiving a Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and English are:

Abigail Lewis

Alessandra Ottiano

Aliya Land

Allison Butterfield

Cayetano Sanchez IV

Cyrus Davoudi

Daniel Vilker

Eva Haan

Erin Sullivan

Faith Basler

Giada Gloria

Gianna Salvator

Griffin Clark

Hope Scaramella

Isabelle Gelzhiser

Jack Simpson

Jessika Finger

Jillian Tracey

Jillian Prior

Jordan Muscatelli

Joseph Ruff

Kaelin Viera (Gold)

Katerina Beaulieu

Kyanna Lin

Lana DiIuro

Lily Stark

Mara Oancea

Megan Huntley

Melis Kocak

Pyper Smith

Reagan Coates

Robert Brooks

Ryan D’Amico

Sophia Clarke

Sydney Mendes

Vincent Purcell

William Erickson

Willam Penhall

The students receiving a Seal of Biliteracy in French and English are:

Alexandra (Xia) Tuttle

Allie Welles

Ava Gallonio

Emerson Bassen-Alexander

Julia Erickson

The students receiving the Seal of Biliteracy in 2 other languages and English.

Mia Schenenga Latin (Silver) and Spanish (Silver)

