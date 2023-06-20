EGHS Student Honors 2023

The East Greenwich Public Schools’ World Language Department is proud to announce that 43 members of the Class of 2023 will be receiving the Seal of Biliteracy this year. In late March, students participated in assessments to determine their qualification to receive the seal. This is the sixth year that the World Language Department will award the Seal of Biliteracy, and the first year that Latin is endorsed by the state and will be included in the designation.
Seniors need to demonstrate a 3.0 in their English Language Arts classes over four years as well as demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing, listening and speaking in a World Language. An AP exam score of 3 or higher, a PSAT reading and writing score of 430 or higher, or an SAT reading and writing score of 480 or higher and an overall score of Intermediate Mid to Advanced on a 4 part online proficiency assessment, were all factors in determining proficiency in a second language. An additional designation of Gold is given to those students who achieved an Advanced Low proficiency in all domains in their second language. These Seniors will be wearing a special cord with their gowns on graduation day. Additionally, they will receive a seal on their diplomas and a designation on their high school transcripts.
The students receiving a Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and English are:
- Abigail Lewis
- Alessandra Ottiano
- Aliya Land
- Allison Butterfield
- Cayetano Sanchez IV
- Cyrus Davoudi
- Daniel Vilker
- Eva Haan
- Erin Sullivan
- Faith Basler
- Giada Gloria
- Gianna Salvator
- Griffin Clark
- Hope Scaramella
- Isabelle Gelzhiser
- Jack Simpson
- Jessika Finger
- Jillian Tracey
- Jillian Prior
- Jordan Muscatelli
- Joseph Ruff
- Kaelin Viera (Gold)
- Katerina Beaulieu
- Kyanna Lin
- Lana DiIuro
- Lily Stark
- Mara Oancea
- Megan Huntley
- Melis Kocak
- Pyper Smith
- Reagan Coates
- Robert Brooks
- Ryan D’Amico
- Sophia Clarke
- Sydney Mendes
- Vincent Purcell
- William Erickson
- Willam Penhall
The students receiving a Seal of Biliteracy in French and English are:
- Alexandra (Xia) Tuttle
- Allie Welles
- Ava Gallonio
- Emerson Bassen-Alexander
- Julia Erickson
The students receiving the Seal of Biliteracy in 2 other languages and English.
- Mia Schenenga Latin (Silver) and Spanish (Silver)
Here are the awards given out at the spring 2023 EGHS Awards Night:
|AWARD NAME
|RECIPIENT
|JUNIOR BOOK AWARDS
|Brandeis Book Award
|Dean Gangji
|Harvard Book Award
|Lucia Xu
|Rhode Island College Alumni Book Award
|Erik Lopez
|Smith College Book Award
|Delaney Sullivan
|University of Rhode Island Alumni Book Award
|Benjamin Neimark
|Univ. of Virginia Club Jefferson Book Award
|Alicia Chen
|Sacred Heart University Book Award
|Kareem Kader
|Yale University Book Award
|Brandon Sun
|DEPARTMENT AWARDS
|ART
|Art Department Award
|Matthew Cosgrove
|Photo Award
|Lily Shaughnessy
|Photo Award
|Jason Carollo
|Adobe Illustrator Award
|Valentina Oteiza
|Excellence In Ceramics Award
|Alessandra Ottiano
|Excellence In Ceramics Award
|Kaitlyn Dow
|MUSIC
|Music Department Award
|Gracie Kauffman
|Music Department Award
|Geoffrey Aptt
|ENGLISH
|English Department Award – Senior
|Mia Schenenga
|English Department Award – Junior
|Delaney Sullivan
|WORLD LANGUAGE
|Foreign Language Junior Ambassador Awards
|Margaret Neville
|Foreign Language Outstanding Seniors Awards:
|French
|Julia Erickson
|Latin
|Raj Vishnu
|Spanish
|Cyrus Davoudi
|MATH
|Mathematics Award
|Cyrus Davoudi
|Computer Science Award
|Isabelle Gelzhiser
|Diane Amelotte Award
|Mia Schenenga
|SOCIAL STUDIES
|Mario Regini Social Studies Award
|Morgan Walsh
|Pell Medal Award
|Alicia Chen
|SCIENCE
|Bausch & Lomb Science Award
|Kareen Kader
|Rensselaer Medal
|Dean Gangji
|Science Department Award
|Morgan Walsh
|PHYSICAL EDUCATION & HEALTH
|Davis Family Physical Education & Health Award
|Robert Brooks
|Davis Family Physical Education & Health Award
|Morgan Walsh
|BUSINESS
|Financial Capability Award
|Mia Shenenga
|Financial Capability Award
|Alessandra Ottiano
|RIDE
|Aspiring Educator Awards
|Seneca Muscatelli
|Aspiring Educator Awards
|Ava White
|Aspiring Educator Awards
|Hope Scaramella
|Aspiring Educator Awards
|Oliveia Shaughnessy
|LEADERSHIP AWARDS
|RI General Treasurer’s Award
|Pierson Falk
|Lt. Governor Sabina Matos Leadership Award
|Oliveia Shaughnessy
|Secretary of States Civic Leadership Award
|Tyler Caterson
|Secretary of States Civic Leadership Award
|Alana Modi
|National School Development Award for Academic Growth and Student Excellence
|Benjamin Neimark
|National School Development Award for Academic Growth and Student Excellence
|Jack Simpson
|SCHOLARSHIPS
|East Greenwich Education Association ($1000)
|Jillian Tracey
|EGHS PTG Scholarship ($1000)
|Allison Butterfield
|East Greenwich Art Club $1,000
|Matthew Cosgrove
|East Greenwich Rotary Scholarships:
|$4,000 ($1,000/yr)
|Maria Bianco
|$4,000 ($1,000/yr)
|Allison Butterfield
|Barbara Tufts [email protected]$1,000
|Oliveia Shaughnessy
|Personal Achievement [email protected]$1,000
|Riley Shunney
|Irving Silverman Comm Service [email protected]$1000
|Dorothea Bianco
|Arthur Philip Silverman [email protected]$1000
|Angelica Lopez
|Howard D. Silverman [email protected]$1000
|Annalee Ambler
|Chuck & Bea Keyes [email protected]$500
|Seneca Muscatelli
|Robert E. Miller Community Service Award $1,500
|Aliya Land
|Jim & Janet Essex Award $1,000
|Mia Schenenga
|Leslie Mehlman Carpe Diem Award
|Giada Gloria
|Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship ($3000)
|Gracie Kauffman
|Olivia Passaretti Memorial Scholarship ($3000)
|Ava Gallonio
|Brian Steven Messier EGHS Scholarship:
|Music Studies ($2,500)
|Mia Schenenga
|Service to Others ($2,500)
|Aliya Land
|Political Science ($2,500)
|Jillian Prior
|Perserverance ($2,500)
|Andrew Valentine
|Ric Saborio Memorial Scholarship ($700) RI Foundation
|Jack Simpson
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Lily Shaughnessy
|National Merit Scholarship Winner
|Mara Oancea
|National Merit Scholarship Winner
|Cayetano “Guy” Sanchez IV
|National Merit Scholarship Winner
|Daniel Vilker
|US Presidential Scholar-Dept of Education
|Cayetano “Guy” Sanchez IV
|Principal’s Award for Academic Excellence:
|Valedictorian
|Cayetano “Guy” Sanchez IV
|Salutatorian
|Riley Gopalakrishnan
