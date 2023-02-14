EGHS on Alert After Social Media Post

Supt. Brian Ricca sent out an email Tuesday morning (2/14/23) to EG School District families letting them know someone had posted what “represented a potential threat” on social media directly to East Greenwich High School.
Police visited the home of the individual believed to have posted the item (a photo that included a gun and a cryptic message about “Tuesday”).
Here is the message from Supt. Ricca:
Good Morning,
On Monday evening, we received a report of a picture circulating on social media that represented a potential threat to East Greenwich High School.
The authorities were contacted and visited the home of the individual alleged to have put the photo on social media. Authorities confirmed there was no access to weapons. Out of an abundance of caution, the East Greenwich police will have a more significant presence on campus this morning.
If any student in EG feels particularly overwhelmed by this, given the events last night in Michigan, or simply because of this situation at the high school, please have them connect with a trusted adult at school.
As always, feel welcome to follow up with me if you have any questions related to your child’s safety.
Gratefully,
Dr. Ricca
[email protected]
401.398.1201
