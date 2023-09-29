EGHS Classes of 1968, 1973 Celebrate Reunions

Above: Members of the EGHS Class of 1973 painted the rock the night before their 50th reunion. Submitted photo

There were 37 members of the Class of 1968 in attendance for their 55th reunion, held Sept. 23 at the Fireman’s Club, out of 136 who graduated. There were guests from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Washington State. In honor of their senior class advisor, Paul Wragg, passed away May 3, they held a raffle for a Taste of R.I. basket filled with Rhode Island wine, towels, a cutting board, Iggy’s Clam Cake mix, Weiner sauce, Del’s lemonade, an EGHS 1968 license plate and a RI Clamshell pin. The money collected was donated to the Hope Alzheimer’s Center in Cranston in his honor. A member of the music group “Poor Man’s Gibson” – a classmate – provided entertainment along with his bandmate. They also honored 29 classmates who have passed since our graduation.

The reunion committee was made up of Mary Ericson Barnes, Diana Evans Brown, Patti Gilmore Folsom, Sharon Bradshaw Hanson, Barbara Washburn Infantolino, Charlene Rollings Renaud and Robert Spencer.

The EGHS Class of ‘73 started its 50th reunion festivities the night before the actual “reunion” on Sept. 23 with more than 20 classmates meeting at EGHS to paint the rock. Approximately 50 classmates plus friends and significant others attended the Saturday evening reunion at Finn’s Harborside. Classmates came from as far away as Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Missouri, California, and Mexico! Their graduating class size was 223.

“It has been a great past few months reconnecting on our Facebook page (East Greenwich HS Class of ‘73 Reunion),” wrote class member Fred Procoppio via email.