EGHS Class of 1988 Celebrates 35th Reunion

Above: Members of the EGHS Class of 1988 who attended their 35th reunion in September.

The EGHS Class of 1988 met for a reunion this past week to celebrate their 35th reunion, just as members of the EG classes of 1968 and 1973 did . Their class graduated 173 Avengers in June 1988.

The gathering at BLU on the Water included classmates from New England, Florida, Washington D.C., and Colorado.

“It was great to be able to catch up and reconnect with one another,” said Coleen Smith, who happens to be principal at Hanaford. Kate Kennedy organized the reunion, with help from Smith and Katie Donahue.