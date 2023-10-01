EGHS Class of 1988 Celebrates 35th Reunion

Above: Members of the EGHS Class of 1988 who attended their 35th reunion in September.

The gathering at BLU on the Water included classmates from New England, Florida, Washington D.C., and Colorado.

“It was great to be able to catch up and reconnect with one another,” said Coleen Smith, who happens to be principal at Hanaford. Kate Kennedy organized the reunion, with help from Smith and Katie Donahue.