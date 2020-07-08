EGHS Assistant Principal Takes Job at Middletown High

That leaves both tops spots at the high school vacant

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Some years are like this.

Less than two weeks after East Greenwich High School Principal Mike Podraza was named the district’s new assistant superintendent, EGHS Vice Principal Jeff Heath announced he’s leaving to take over as principal at Middletown High School.

“This was really one of the most difficult professional choices I’ve ever had to make,” Heath said in a farewell video to the students. “But in my heart of hearts, I know it’s what’s best for me and my family.”

Heath lives in Portsmouth with his young family. He has been at EGHS as vice principal since 2017.

Supt. Alexis Meyer said Heath was a “positive leader” at the high school and that he would be missed. She acknowledged having to fill the two top spots the high school is not ideal, especially during this pandemic year. But she said summer gives the district a little cushion and, of course, Mike Podraza is intimately acquainted with the operation of the high school so he will be able to help cover things during the hiring process.

To that end, Meyer said the principal job has already been posted and they have received some applications. She said they would fill the principal position first, then work to fill the vice principal position.

“I have every confidence we will find excellent administrators for our high school,” Meyer said. “I’m not concerned about that.”

In his farewell video, Heath concluded by saying, “Continue to strive for greatness and do the good work the world so desperately needs right now. I’ll miss you Avengers. See you on the other side of the bridge.”

