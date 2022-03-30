EGBA’s 2022 Champions

Above: The 7th Grade EG girls team. Submitted photo

The 7th Grade EG girls capped off a great season by winning the D2 State Championship over Westerly. We look forward to this group building on the tremendous progress they’ve made as they head towards high school. Team members include Taylor Pitney, Madeline Asay, Evelyn David, Olivia Moyer, Madelyn Fairbanks, Chloe Hartman, Angela Marci, Emma Guckian, Abigail McAuliffe, and Rowan Carney. The team was coached by Rick McAuliffe and Christina Pitney. Submitted photo.

The East Greenwich Basketball Association’s 4th Grade Girls Travel Team capped off an impressive season by winning the Rhode Island State Championship with a win over North Kingstown on March 6th. This tremendous group of girls scored additional Rhode Island Youth Basketball Association tournament wins throughout the season at the Narragansett, Scituate/Johnston and Ponagansett tournaments. Team members include Teagan Darcey, Julia Fairbanks, Julia Fuimarello, CJ Gates, Kendall Gopalakrishnan, Isla Gregg, Quinne Iannuccilli, Allie Lombardi, Madeleine Nichols and Lily Simpson. The team was coached by Brandon Fairbanks and Greg Simpson.

Capping off East Greenwich’s monopoly on the 4th grade division, the EG 4th Grade Boys also won the state championship with a win over an extremely talented Cranston team. The team won 22 straight games from the start of 2022, including the coveted East Greenwich MLK tournament and against top teams from Connecticut and Massachusetts, where they won the Barnstable Youth Basketball Tournament. Team members include Matthew “Curls” Curley, Jack “Carnivore” Carney, Matthew “Mad Dog” Forbes, Colin “C-Note” Glynn, Owen “OG” Greenberg, Jack “Jack Attack” Hanlon, Tyler “Tiger” Levy, Logan “Logo” Sayegh, and Theo Weiner. Coaches for the team include Peter Carney and Dan Forbes.

Not to be outdone, the EG 3rd Boys won a thrilling championship game over Warwick on a dramatic last second shot. The team included Jackson Bloom, Chris Glynn, Finnley Lawrie, Cole Iannuccilli, Tommy Jaret, Sawyer Bialek, Rafa and Soren Phipps, Torin Berte and Donovan Inocencio. The team was coached by Matt Phipps and Brian Inocencio.