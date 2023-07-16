EG Woman Drowns off Conimicut Point

Nicolette Biber of East Greenwich died Thursday night (7/13/23) after swimming off Conimicut Point Park in Warwick, according to Warwick police. She was 28.

Police said a call came in at 9:48 p.m. Biber and her boyfriend had gone to the beach for a swim but she had ventured into the water first. She went under and did not surface, police said.

Police and firefighters searched in boats, with the U.S. Coast Guard providing air support. After 20 minutes, they found her floating in the ater on the north side of the sandbar, near the lighthouse.

After firefighters tried to revive her at the beach, she was taken to Kent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It was this same area where, in 2021, a 10-year-old Providence girl and a man who tried to save her both drowned. There is a large sign at the beach warning of the drowning hazard there.

“We cannot overstate the dangers of swimming at night, in the dark, and in unfamiliar areas where tides and high winds may make conditions unpredictable,” said Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor.

Biber was a member of the EGHS Class of 2012.