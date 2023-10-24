EG Veterans Day Parade Fall on Saturday This Year

Grand Marshal will be Harry Waterman

Press Release:

The Town of East Greenwich proudly announces its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. From Academy Field, the parade will wind through the historic district by way of Mawney Street and continue east on First Avenue (Route 401) for a brief wreath-laying ceremony near the World War II Memorial on the corner of Cliff Street. The parade will then proceed north on Main Street to the Town Hall for closing ceremonies around 11 a.m. Harry Waterman has been selected as this year’s Grand Marshal.

“Lone Piper” Aaron Lindo will lead the procession which will feature police and fire honor guards, elected officials, veteran dignitaries and the always resplendent local historic militia groups the Kentish Guards and Varnum Continentals. Spectators will be delighted by several marching bands including the EGHS Marching Band, Rhode Island Highlanders and the Providence Brigade Band. Boy and girl scouts will march along with many local organizations displaying their patriotic spirit. The redesigned Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica float is returning to pay homage to all the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes. The ever-patriotic Blue Knights Law Enforcement motorcycle group will be joined by numerous classic and antique cars along Main Street. Local fire companies will display an outstanding array of antique apparatus.

All are welcome to gather in front of Town Hall for closing ceremonies, which will include a flyover by the 143rd Airlift Wing, R.I. Air National Guard, out of Quonset Point (weather permitting).

The town prides itself on being one of only a handful of Rhode Island communities to continue to sponsor this parade, honoring veterans of all wars, especially those who have given their last full measure of devotion. The holiday started as a day to reflect upon the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on November 11 because that is the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended World War I in 1918. However, in 1954 the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars.

There is NO RAIN DATE. In the event of inclement weather, a ceremony will be held inside the Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce Street, at 10 a.m. including participants from Divisions 1 and 2. All are welcome as capacity allows.