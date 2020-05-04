EG Updates: Parks, Trash, Summer Programs, Food Cupboard

In school news, the district’s new superintendent is now on the job

Parks: As the state moves to start reopening state parks, the town is also looking to allow residents to again use EG park facilities. Town Manager Andrew Nota said the town is “seeking direction from the RIDOH regarding use of specific facilities and equipment such as playgrounds and court areas.” Nota said he’d have more information this week, adding, “We are very excited with these changes as the good weather is upon us and residents of all ages, for their well being, need to get out and enjoy their community in a safe manner.”

Trash and Recycling: Curbside collection of yard waste resumes May 11. If you have yard waste, wait until your trash day starting the week of May 11, then put it out with your regular trash just as you used to do. Bear Swamp is no longer accepting yard waste. The town’s transfer station, off Crompton Avenue, is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside collection of bulky items including appliances and mattresses resumes May 16, but you need to call ahead to schedule pickup (401-886-8621). Use that number for any trash and recycling questions.

Parks & Recreation Summer Programs: Due to the uncertainty of the phased statewide opening and potential restrictions on activities and facilities, the town is postponing summer program registration until May 26 at 11 a.m. The town is planning to make every effort to offer summer programming this year with priority on participants’ health and safety. You can check the Town website and the Town’s Facebook page for updates. If you have questions, contact the office at 886-8626, ext. 1.

Find the full list of municipal updates HERE.

Food Cupboard: The East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard continues to provide food to people in need, even as the delivery system has changed. Before the COVID-19 crisis, if you were looking for food from the food cupboard, you could go to St. Luke’s, where the cupboard makes its home, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10:30 and noon, and select your items. You can still show up at St. Luke’s during those times, but nowadays food is bagged for you. The cupboard is also bagging up groceries for some of the residents who are participating in the town’s lunch program. Those residents get lunches delivered Monday through Friday and once a week they can get a bag of groceries too. If you are a resident and are in need of food, contact the Town of East Greenwich at (401) 886-8669.

If you are interested in donating to the food cupboard, you can leave items in the shopping cart in front of the EG Methodist Church on South County Trail or you can drop off items at St. Luke’s between 10 a.m. and noon Mondays and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Learn more about the food cupboard HERE.

School news: Friday marked the first official day for new school Supt. Alexis Meyer, who assumes the post after decades of service in East Greenwich, from teacher’s aide to teacher to assistant principal to principal to curriculum director and now superintendent. Watch her message HERE. Also, there is a virtual School Committee meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the link to the meeting, HERE.