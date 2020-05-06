EG Updates: Parks, Town Offices to Reopen; Library Pickup Expands

Above: The new plexiglass barrier at the counter in the Town Clerk’s office.

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Piggybacking on actions by the state, the Town of East Greenwich will begin easing COVID-19-related restrictions later this week, including reopening parking lots at Scalloptown and Frenchtown parks and, come Monday, allowing the public back into town offices – by appointment.

The key, Town Manager Andrew Nota said Wednesday, is for everyone to comply with the state social distancing guidelines – have a mask with you at all times and wear it if near people other than those in your small circle, keep at least 6 feet away from people, and stay home if you feel sick.

“It really comes down to trust,” said Nota. “How many people are actually going to comply? How many are going to do whatever they want, and then extrapolate out the effect of noncompliance and how it’s going to affect the number of new cases.”

Town Hall will reopen on Monday but residents are urged to make appointments if they need to come in. The town offices have been equipped with plexiglass barriers at counters to help protect both visitors and employees. Find contact info for all town offices HERE.

Reminders from Cathy Bradley at Parks & Rec: dogs must be on leases at all times and people must follow the group size and social distancing guidelines, and wear masks.

The EG Free Library, which began contactless book pickup a couple of weeks ago, has made the process a little easier. There is now an online form available on the website HERE, which can be filled out Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can also call between 10 a.m. and noon M-F to reserve you books (401-884-9510, ext. 3).

Households can get up to five books a week. Books ready for pickup will be left on a cart in the entrance to the library for two days. There are no book returns at this time. If you need to get a library card, click HERE and fill out the application.