EG Turkey Trot Returns for 10th Year

We’ve said it before, but saying it again: it’s time to get your gobble on! The EG Hill & Harbor Turkey Trot is back on in person this year and it’s celebrating 10 years of fun but also 10 years of fundraising – nearly $100,000 in the past 9 years – for local organizations. The event has become a great cure for the Thanksgiving food hangover. Bring the whole family! In addition to the 5K race that takes runners and walkers around downtown, there’s also a 1-mile fun run for the younger set.

As always, it takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 27, this year. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the fun run begins at 9:30.

The money raised will go to Glimmer of Hope Foundation, an organization that offers girls diagnosed with cancer ways to show their strength and beauty through donating bald dolls and offering hope to the girls and their families. Glimmer of Hope was founded by 21-year-old North Kingstown native Ali Hornung.

The first 500 registrants will receive a long sleeve race t-shirt. Festive headwear is optional but always welcome! Sign up HERE.