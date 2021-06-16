EG Teens Going Good: Reese and Maya

Reese Fahys with her $1,000 donation to the YMCA.

When Reese Fahys was named Gatorade’s R.I. Cross Country Player of the Year earlier this spring, she was awarded $1,000. Recently she donated the full amount to the Greater Providence YMCA to provide children in need extra support.

“What made me want to donate to the Greater Providence YMCA is I love how they helped younger kids with athletics,” said Fahys. “I love how the [Greater Providence YMCA] puts on programs to help younger kids experience that. I’m really thankful that I can give back to the community and the YMCA. I’ve been swimming with the YMCA when I was in New Jersey for five years so it feels really great to give back to them.”

Fahys, a sophomore at East Greenwich High School, went undefeated during the 2020 Rhode Island Girls Cross Country season. She was named the 2020 Milesplit Most Improved Runner, placing fourth place at the New Jersey Meet, winning the 2020 Rhode Island state meet with a time of 17:43.51 and finishing 64th at the 2019 Nike Cross Nationals Final.

Fahys and her family moved to Rhode Island from Middletown, N.J., in August 2020 just before she began her sophomore year at high school. Although her move came with some adversity, she says she loves the Ocean State and the people around her are “very friendly.”

“While we are so grateful for Reese’s’ donation from the Gatorade Foundation, we’d also like to express our gratitude for her time over the summer,” said \YMCA Sports Director Bridget Hayes (also an EG resident). “She has so generously donated her time to help coach two programs, one will be the Speed and Agility program to help children run like Reese, and the other is the annual Race 4 Chase triathlon training program where kids will learn how to ride bikes and swim and run in a race that concludes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport in August.”

Last week, Maya Barnes – a member of the newly graduated EGHS Class of 2021 – was among those who received the 2021 Leadership Award in a ceremony presided over by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos outside at the State House. The ceremony celebrated students nominated by school officials at each Rhode Island high school. EGHS teachers and administrators chose Barnes.

The criteria:

Demonstrate dedication to their studies and to a commitment to community service

Lead positive change in their school or community

Inspire other students to excel and achieve

“We selected Maya for this award based on her leadership in athletics as well as in several school clubs – Model UN, FBLA, Global Economic Symposium,” said Anne Marie Flaherty, EGHS Counseling Department chair. “Maya also served as the student liaison to the School Improvement Team for the past two years. For those qualities, her extensive work with the community, and her excellent academic record, we thought Maya would be a great candidate for this award.”

We are initiating a column featuring children and teens doing great things. If you have information about a young person doing something terrific, let us know! Email [email protected].