EG Swim: Season Wrapup

Above: Seniors from left to right is Madison Siedliski, Matt Carasotto, Owen Thibodeau, Jessika Finger, Robert Sprague, Lauren Reikhrud, Megan Huntley, and Aaron Stange. Photos by Kathy Smith

The East Greenwich Swim Team had a busy week to wrap up its regular season earlier this month. Their meet Thursday (2/9/23) featured a meet against Lincoln High School and Friday was against the LaSalle Rams.

Friday’s meet was special as it was Senior Night for eight swimmers – Matthew Carosotto, Robert Sprague, Owen Thibodeau, Aaron Stange, Madison Siedliski, Jessika Finger, Lauren Reikrud, and Megan Huntley. A brief ceremony during the middle of the meet celebrated the swimmers and their families for their years dedicated to the Avenger Swim program. As is tradition, EG also honored the LaSalle seniors.

Sensing the moment of the evening, the entire team came out and swam with a purpose. So many swimmers either qualified to swim at States or swam their fastest times in specific events. Owen Thibodeau and Finan Gammell came in first and second off the blocks in the 200 Free. Isaac Beaudoin and Aaron Stange took first and third respectively in the 200 IM. Robert Sprague and Duncan Kling came up big in the dreaded 500 Free with second and third place finishes. As the meet progressed and they racked up points, the boys realized that they were on the verge of their first win of the season. They sealed the deal with a ridiculously fast 4×100 Free Relay featuring Gammell, Sprague, Beaudoin, and Freshman Alex Trimmer (who also took first in the 50 Free and 100 Free). The final score was 56-37.

The Girls were in the hunt for the entire meet, coming in with big wins by Megan Huntley in the 50 Free and 100 Fly, Grace Nardozzi in the 100 Free, Jessika Finger in the 100 Back, and solid podium finishes by Ava Bradshaw in the 200 IM and 100 Breast. Despite a dominant performance in the 4×100 Free Relay by the Dream Team of Ellie Bradshaw, Huntley, Finger, and Nardozzi, the girls came up four points short, falling to LaSalle 49-45.

The Avengers competed in Divisionals this past weekend (2/18-2/19) at Roger Williams University. The Boys placed 7th and the girls got 6th. The swimmers who have achieved qualifying times will swim at the RIIL State Meet at Brown University on March 4.

Robert Sprague is a senior at East Greenwich High School.