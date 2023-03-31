EG Students, Teachers & Friends Take Plunge for Unified Sports

Above: Members of the EGHS Unified plunge squad at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The mood at Roger Wheeler State Beach was anything but gray, despite the sky overhead. Unified teams from 30 schools around the state gathered to plunge in ocean having spent previous weeks fundraising for the event. In total, the schools raised $83,530 for Special Olympics Rhode Island. East Greenwich High School plungers raised $14,036 of that – half of which will go toward Unified programs at the school.

“It was a great day,” said EGHS Unified Volleyball Coach Patty Carosotto. “We had the Unified team, other students, other teams, and even teachers who plunged. A great day of inclusion for East Greenwich.”