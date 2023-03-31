EG Students, Teachers & Friends Take Plunge for Unified Sports

Above: Members of the EGHS Unified plunge squad at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett Saturday, March 25, 2023.
The mood at Roger Wheeler State Beach was anything but gray, despite the sky overhead. Unified teams from 30 schools around the state gathered to plunge in ocean having spent previous weeks fundraising for the event. In total, the schools raised $83,530 for Special Olympics Rhode Island. East Greenwich High School plungers raised $14,036 of that – half of which will go toward Unified programs at the school.
“It was a great day,” said EGHS Unified Volleyball Coach Patty Carosotto. “We had the Unified team, other students, other teams, and even teachers who plunged. A great day of inclusion for East Greenwich.”
EGHS Unified athletes Charlie Kolb and Matthew Carosotto. Submitted photo
EGHS student plungers, from left, Ryan Marcantonio, Dylan Marcantonio, Dean Riley, Robert Brooks, Alex Gendron, Blake Potorski, and Leo Kaldor. Submitted photo
Unified Volleyball coach Marie Therese Shaunghnessy and daughter Lily pre-plunge. Submitted photo
EGHS Unified team members pre-plunge. Submitted photo
The plunge this year brought in some new participants, including EGHS teachers Christopher Wren, Brendan Carniaux, Keith Doucette and Jill Ayalla, and school resource officer Tom Cole. Submitted photo
EG plungers and supporters, including Patty Carosotto in the front row, holding her newly received Special Olympics Coach of the Year plaque. Submitted photo
Sean and Meghan Giannelli (Unified partner and coach) and EGHS science teacher Christopher Wren. Submitted photo
Plunged! Submitted photo
Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.
0 Comments