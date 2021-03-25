EG Sports: Friday Football at Home; Vball Postponed After Coach Tests Positive

The first EG game of the “Fall II” season was to be Tuesday – a Girls Volleyball game – but it was postponed, then their March 25 game was postponed. Turns out, one of the team’s coaches tested positive over the weekend.

“We went back 48 hours and he had been with the other coach,” said Athletic Director Casie Rhodes.

With both coaches sidelined, the games had to be postponed. Rhodes and P.E. teacher Krista Harvey are running practices for the team this week. The team’s first game will be against Prout at home on Wednesday, March 31.

The Football team has its first game of this pandemic season on Friday at home against Cranston East. Spectators will be limited to two family members, plus any underage siblings.

The Unified Volleyball team has its first official game – and its Senior Night – on Tuesday, March 30, versus South Kingstown.