EG Softball: Avengers Fall to Chieftans, 28-2

Above: Teaghan Bristol makes solid contact. Photos by Chuck Nadeau – find more at chuckn.com.

Let’s hope that it’s just a case of ‘gansets. After losing to Narragansett 13 to 1, the Avengers lost to Ponaganset by a score of 28 to 2. Both games were non-conference games, but they are tough losses.

“We have a very young team when it comes to experience but they are a terrific bunch of players,” said Coach Rob Petrucci. “We are led by our captains, catcher Hanna Feeney, right fielder Emily Aulisio, pitchers Amy Benson and Maggie O’Brien. Our outfielders are senior Ila Smith, junior Gianna Mussella, sophomore Olivia Passaretti, freshman Sachi Chan and freshman Teaghan Bristol. Our infielders are juniors Abby Clarke and Emily Russell, sophomore Amanda Dronzek, freshmen Sam Lombardi, Ava Fairbanks, Margaret Neville and Sarah Clarke.”

He added, “We are a team getting better with each day. Our signature win so far this season came against Middletown in a thrilling 3-2 win at Middletown. They had the tying run on base in the bottom of the 7th inning with 2 outs before a ground ball to first base gave the Avengers their second win of the year.”