EG Softball: 4-2 Loss to Westerly

Above: Margaret Neville with an easy out at second. Photos by Chuck Nadeau.

This was a second battle of the pitchers, only this time, the bats came into play. Unfortunately, the Avenger Softball team came out on the short end of the bat. The 4-2 loss was tough not only because it was the first league game of the season, but also because of a controversial call by the officials.

The GIF below will show that the Westerly player never touched the bag. The official called her out. That out could have made the difference in the outcome.

Bottom line is, the lady Avengers played well. They were just out hit in this one.

Next up for EG will be on April 11 against North Kingstown at home. Game time is 11 a.m.