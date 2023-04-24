EG Skater Competes at International Competition

Above: Sasha Streeter of East Greenwich. Submitted photo

East Greenwich’s Sasha Streeter, 14, recently participated with Team USA at Nations’ Cup, a Theatre on Ice world competition held this year in Norwood, Mass. Streeter’s team, Ocean State Ice Theatre, is comprised of 16 skaters from Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, They were chosen to participate by the U.S. Figure Skating Theatrical Skating Committee.

The team skated April 21-23 against teams from France, Germany and Australia. They didn’t medal this year, but remain in the top four of U.S. teams and 6th internationally. They are coached by Sarah Dinardo and Kate Louth.

“Having been selected for Team USA was so exciting for the kids and they are already planning for the next big competition – U.S. Nationals in June in Detroit – as well as for the next two-year international cycle,” said Gretchen Streeter, Sasha’s mom.

Sasha attends Mount Saint Charles Academy because they have a program specifically for figure skaters. She is also a competitive singles skater and was the gold medalist in New England at the intermediate level last year, which earned her a spot as a sectionals competitor.