EG Senior Services Schedule: August 2021

Please contact Charlotte Markey, Senior Center Manager at 886-8669 ext. 1 or [email protected] to register for a program, unless otherwise noted.

From the Senior Center Manager: Summer is back and so are we! Not only have we increase our exercise classes, programs, and card games-take a look at our upcoming trips! We have activities and events to suit everyone. Come join the fun!

Reminder: We have made a change with our memberships. There will no longer be a $5.00 fee to join! Membership is free and classes will now be $2.00 for residents and $3.00 for non-residents. We hope that you will join us as we enjoy these summer months!

AAA Defensive Driving Program will be offered at Swift on Friday, September 17th from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Successful completion of the course qualifies those 55 and older for a discount on auto insurance. The Program is free of charge and no “Behind-the-wheel” driving involved. Register by calling Roberta @ 886-8669 ext. 3.

New! Comedy Greats-A Laugh-A-Thon in 6 Sessions! There are still 3 sessions on Mondays from 9:00-11:00am. Cost: Free! Instructor: Brett Morse. Relive the golden years of comedy. Enjoy funny skits from Sid Caesar, Red Skelton, Bob Hope, Carol Burnett, and many more! Discuss their history and backgrounds while enjoying their special brand of humor. This class is designed to be fun -so be prepared to laugh!

Annual Summer Cookout: Tuesday August 31st from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Association, 80 Queen St. Tickets are a suggested $3 donation and are on sale until Aug. 18 or until sold out. Seating is limited. See Judy for tickets.

Blood Pressure Checks: We will have blood pressure checks Aug. 17 from noon to 2 p.m. No need to register, just come in that day and put your name on the list to meet with Rhonda.

Caregiver Support Group: Third Friday of every month. Contact Deb Burton (401-585-0509 or [email protected]) to register for the Zoom video or call in number.

The Mather Institute offers free telephone or Zoom exercise classes and programs. Check out this link for their August calendar.

Volunteers needed! We can’t run the senior center without our volunteers. We need assistance with our Bingo on Mondays and in the kitchen helping to serve. Contact Judy 886-8669 ext. 4 for details.

Check out the Community Services & Parks Facebook page HERE.

SENIOR PROGRAMS

NOTE: Masks for non-vaccinated individuals will be required in the Senior Center.

New! Beautify Yourself: Available 2nd & 4th Mondays. August will just be August 23rd. Appts. Between 9-12pm.Need to shake off the growth of the pandemic? Why not stop by for a haircut here at the center! Kathi Franco, a licensed hair-dresser will wet and cut your hair (female or male) for only $10. Call Roberta for an appointment 886-8669 ext. 3.

Pickleball: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 9:30am. Where: Academy Field Basketball Courts. Cost: Free. The group meets for impromptu games from late April until late October. Play a round, meet new friends and enjoy the outdoors! Racquets and balls available at the senior center if needed.

Walking Club: Mondays: 3:00-4:00pm, Tuesdays: 3:00-4:00pm, Wednesdays: 3:00-4:00pm, Thursdays: 2:00-3:00pm, & Fridays: 2:00-3:00pm. Where: Swift Gym. Cost: Free. Make every step count! Did you know that if you do one lap around our gym, it is approx. 100 steps and that there are 2,500 steps in a mile? Why not drop by and use the gym to do your walking (at your own pace) during these upcoming warm months.

Sit to be Fit: Mondays, 1-2 p.m. Cost: $2 residents/$3 non-residents. Instructor: Susanna Bodell. With the stability of a chair, you can perform exercises for range of motion, balance, and strength.

Yoga: Tuesdays, 8:45-9:45 a.m. Cost: $2 residents/ $3 non-residents. Instructor: Linda Morse. You will experience the basics fundamentals of yoga postures, proper alignment, and breath awareness, as well as the benefits of each posture. All levels are welcome. Participants must supply their own mat.

Stretch and Tone: Tuesdays, 10-10:45 a.m. or Wednesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. Cost: $2 residents/ $3 non-residents. Instructor: Daryl Brazo. These exercises will help to maintain muscle strength, stamina and balance using weights. Chairs may be used if necessary for balance. Participants must supply their own weights at this time.

New day! Meditation: Thursdays, 11-12 p.m. Cost: $2 residents/$3 non-residents. Instructor: Linda Morse. Come to this relaxing program and learn about the health and wellness benefits that can be gained from this age-old practice. No prior experience needed. Wear comfortable clothing and feel free to bring a yoga mat or cushion. The practice can be guided from a chair as well.

Country Western Line Dancing: Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m. Cost: $2 residents/$3 non-residents. Instr.: Jackie Willsie. This class will keep you moving to country western classics and hits. If you enjoy line dancing, you’ll love this class!

Chair Yoga: Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m. Cost: $2 residents/ $3 non-residents. Instructor: Linda Morse. Exercises that will help you gain flexibility, muscle strength, and peace of mind without the restrictions or uneasy feeling about getting down on the floor. Learn ways to move as well as breath techniques for your daily living.

Philosophy Club: Monthly on 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, 9:00-10:30am. Next meeting Aug. 25. Cost: Free. Instructor: Bob Houghtaling. You are invited to come and enjoy an interesting, thought provoking, and entertaining exploration of a myriad of philosophical topics. Be prepared to meet new friends, exercise your brain and have some fun along the way. No need to pre-register for this group.

Art Class: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m. Cost: $2 residents / $3 non-residents. Instructor: Jeannine Anderson. All levels are welcomed to this relaxing group. You can draw or paint at your leisure and receive guidance from our instructor Jeannine, past president and current member of the East Greenwich Art Club. Participants supply their own materials.

Zumba: Thursdays, 1-2 p.m. Cost: $2 residents / $3 non-residents. Instructor: Jackie Willsie. Zumba is a fitness program that combines Latin and international music with dance moves. This class will teach you routines which incorporate interval training (alternating fast and slow rhythms) to help improve cardiovascular fitness.

Circuit Fitness: Fridays, 11-11:45 a.m. Cost: $2 residents/$3 non-residents. Instructor: Michelle Anderson. Low-impact exercises mixed with upper body and lower body strength training. These exercises will help to maintain muscle strength, stamina and balance using weights. Chairs may be used if necessary for balance. Participants must supply their own weights at this time.

Senior Card Games & Programs

Outdoor Digital Photography 101: Need help figuring out how to use your smart phone camera or your digital devise to take great outdoor pictures? Join professional photographer Steve McGrath for 5 sessions of basic “how to use” your digital devise. Bring your SMART phone, I-pad, or other digital devise on Friday mornings from 9-10:30 a.m. Class runs Sept. 17, 24, and Oct. 1, 8, & 15. Location: Swift Gym and off-site locations to be determined. Cost: FREE! Registration required. Contact Roberta at 886-8669, ext. 3.

Goddard Park Walk and Talk 55+

This drop-in group is being organized for anyone one 55+ interested in making new friends, beautiful scenery and getting more exercise. Goddard Park a safe place for walking and the emphasis will be on healthy exercise and socialization, so anyone looking to get outside and in better shape is welcome to join. Starting September 13th, we will meet on Monday mornings at 8:30AM at the parking lot behind the check-in station. Be sure to wear good walking sneakers. Cost: Free

Like A Chef: Ever wonder how professional chefs create such delicious meals? Why not find out by taking a culinary journey where you will learn, prepare, and devour a Taste of Italy. Hosted at the local Taste Buds Kitchen in East Greenwich, spend a mouthwatering morning learning how to make Eggplant Parmigiano, Risotto and Cannoli and then enjoy your creations for lunch (and take the left-overs home). Tuesday September 21, 10AM. Cost is $49 per person. Minimum participants 5. Reservation and cash payment due by Tuesday September 7, 2021. Want a souvenir Taste Buds Kitchen apron, add $12 per person

BINGO: Mondays, 1-3 p.m. A set of Bingo cards is $3. A bingo marker is $1.50.

Bridge: Mondays, 9-noon. This entertaining card game combines strategy and skill to beat your opponents.

Scrabble: Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Come and join fellow “wordsmiths” for some fun!

Hi Lo Jack: Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. Participants must have experience playing by league tournament rules. Fee is $1 per week. Pre-registration is required. Contact Roberta @ 886-8669, ext.3.

Chess: Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m. Come by for a game or learn how to play! All levels and skills are welcomed. Register with Roberta at 886-8669, ext. 3.

Computer Room: The computer room is open 8:30-4:30 weekdays to use for computer/internet connections.

Cyber Seniors: Thursdays, 9-12 p.m. This one-on-one time with a U.R.I. student can help you with most any technology questions.

Mahjong: Mondays 1-3 p.m. and/or Thursdays, 9-12 p.m. This tile-based game was developed in the 19th century in China.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Thursday weigh-ins, 9:00-10:00am. Conference Room.

Knitting: Fridays, 9-11 a.m. Cost: Free! Studies have shown that positive outcomes from knitting groups include- improved self-esteem, improved brain function, and improved health through social contact. Come and join your new circle of friends. All levels are welcome.

Quilting: Second Friday of every month. This month– August 13th, 1:00-3:00pm. Cost: Free! Share your passion for fabric, sewing, and color. Discover an array of aesthetics and skill levels among the group.

Cribbage: Fridays, 9:30-11:30am. This card game that descended from England is fun and challenging!

Canasta: Fridays, 12-3 p.m. The card game resembles rummy but with two decks. Players must have a basic knowledge of the game.

Transportation:

Forms, Reservations and Bus Passes

The Senior and Human Services bus is accessible to East Greenwich residents ages 55 and over and residents with disabilities. The bus lift will accommodate persons using wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, braces, etc. or who otherwise have difficulty using steps. The bus will pick up and drop off East Greenwich residents at their residence. Passengers are required to have a completed application form on file. Please contact Roberta Dowding at 886-8669, ext. 3 for an application or to make a reservation. Reservations are required at least 48 hours in advance. Bus fees are $10 for a month or $2 per trip.

SUMMER/FALL SENIOR TRIPS

Museum of Work and Culture: Friday, August 20th– SOLD OUT

Chevy’s Shack: Friday, September 10th– What better way to say goodbye to summer than enjoying a delicious sea-food meal? Enjoy an outdoor lunch from Chevy’s Shack located at Gardner’s Wharf in Wickford. Whether you enjoy a cup of chowder and clam cakes, fish & chips, lobster roll or a burger, the outdoor view of Wickford Harbor can’t be beat! Limited walking required.

Departs: Swift 11:30am- Return: 2:00 pm (approx.) Cost: $2 + lunch. Reservations required by August 27th.

Are you ready for some FOOTBALL? Friday, September 24th – Take a trip through The New England Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxborough, Mass. Presented by Raytheon Technologies, the Patriots Hall of Fame is a Patriot football lover’s dream museum. It’s a modern and interactive experience created by the Kraft family to preserve and share the Patriots legacy. You’ll swell with Patriot’s pride after visiting the Super Bowl exhibit and gaze upon the Lombardi trophies and Super Bowl rings on display. We will have lunch at a local restaurant before returning. Lots of Walking required.

Departs: Swift 9am-Return: 3 p.m. (approx.) Cost: $10 + lunch. Reservation and payment due by July 29th

Olde Mystic Village: Friday, October 8th– A shopping and dining destination adored by visitors and locals alike, Olde Mystic Village is overflowing with quaint shops, with locally made gifts and fabulous eateries. Spend the day wondering about shopping and dining at your leisure. The bus transports you to and from so you can relax and enjoy the ride. Minimum participants 8. Lots of walking required.

Departs: Swift 9:30am-Returns 3:30pm (approx.) Cost: $2 pp + Reservations required by Friday October 1st

Apple Palooza: Friday, Oct. 22. Come with us to Pippin Orchard located in Cranston. From the moment you walk through their front door, the smell of fresh apples, apple donuts and pies fill the air! Locally made goods stock their shelves and the honey, ciders and syrups are all made onsite at the orchard. We also have the perfect size pumpkin for your table. Afterwards, we will stop at a local restaurant for lunch (location to be determined). Moderate walking required.

Departs Swift at 10 a.m.; returns around 2 p.m. (approx.) after lunch. Cost: $2 plus lunch. Reservations by September 10.

The Windows of Grace Episcopal Church in Providence: Friday, November 5th– With unique and exquisite stained-glass windows dating back to 1846, Grace Episcopal Church is home to some of the most beautiful and spiritually inspiring stained-glass windows in Rhode Island. Join us for a docent guided tour of the church and Grace’s magnificent stained-glass windows. The windows are a historical treasure and reflect the creative works of some of the finest artists in their time and each is a memorial with a story to tell. Admission to the church is free but donations are graciously accepted. On our way home, we will stop at the Greenwood Inn for lunch.

Moderate walking required.

Departs at 10 a.m.; returns around 2:30 p.m. Cost: $2 plus donation and lunch. Reservations required by Oct. 8.

Pequot Museum & Research Center: Friday, November 19th-Owned-and-operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Nation, the Museum and Research Center brings the tribal nation’s history to life with the use of multi-sensory dioramas and exhibits. Our guided tour will help us to better appreciate the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal history along with the deep natural and culturally rich history of the northeast region’s Native American people. We will also be learning about Thanksgiving and the facts vs. fiction of this holiday. Lunch at a nearby restaurant afterwards.

Lots of walking required.

Departs: Swift 9 a.m. Return: 3:30

Cost $21 plus lunch

Reservations and payment due by October 8th.

Minimum 10 ppl

*Seating is limited on all trips. Contact Roberta Dowding, (401) 886-8669, ext. 3.