EG Real Estate: Stone Ridge Sale Passes $1 Million

Above: 320 Stone Ridge Drive, East Greenwich. *Sold

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 4/7/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 11 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1185 High Hawk Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $769,000.

88 Harwood Road, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $719,000.

291 Crompton Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $425,000.

52 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $277,927. Offer Accepted.

5670 Post Road, Commercial, $649,900. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

320 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,025,000.

130 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bath, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $962,000.

25 Ledge Road, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $915,000.

*26 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

325 Shady Hill Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $556,000.

*25 Sheryl Circle, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $460,000.

130 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $785,000.

10 Ivy Garden Way, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $660,000.

79 Duke Street #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $275,000.

0 Middle Road, Residential Land, $3,500,000.

37 Main Street #C1, Commercial Condo, $299,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.