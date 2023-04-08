EG Real Estate: Stone Ridge Sale Passes $1 Million

by | Apr 7, 2023

Above: 320 Stone Ridge Drive, East Greenwich. *Sold

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 4/7/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 11 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

1185 High Hawk Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $769,000.

88 Harwood Road, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $719,000.

291 Crompton Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $425,000.

52 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $277,927. Offer Accepted. 

5670 Post Road, Commercial, $649,900. Offer Accepted. 

 

SOLDS

320 Stone Ridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,025,000. 

130 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bath, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $962,000. 

25 Ledge Road, Colonial/Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $915,000. 

*26 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000. 

325 Shady Hill Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $556,000. 

*25 Sheryl Circle, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $460,000. 

130 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $785,000. 

10 Ivy Garden Way, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $660,000. 

79 Duke Street #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $275,000. 

0 Middle Road, Residential Land, $3,500,000. 

37 Main Street #C1, Commercial Condo, $299,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 