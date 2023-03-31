EG Real Estate: Spring Market With 11 New Listings & 17 Open Houses

Above: 128 Pheasant Dr, East Greenwich.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday late afternoon, 3/31/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 11 new listings, 10 sold properties, and 17 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

128 Pheasant Drive, Contemporary/Other, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,750,000.

30 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,285,000.

86 Cora Street , Ranch, 3 Bath, 2 Bed, $514,900.

1010 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $499,900.

*75 Collins Avenue, Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $460,000.

*149 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $449,900.

98 Division Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $449,000.

*441 Green Bush Road, Other/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $445,000.

*32 Deer Run Crossing #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900.

108 Vistas Court, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $444,000.

*4575 Post Road, Commercial, $1,000,000. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

55 Judge Torres Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,412,500.

30 Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $977,800.

250 Stone Ridge Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,000.

470 Division Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $452,000.

1775 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $350,000.

20 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $675,000.

425 Main Street #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.

*4162 Post Road #9, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $249,775.

*750 Quaker Lane #B304, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $200,000.

63 Cedar Avenue #7, Commercial Condo, $565,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.