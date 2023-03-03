EG Real Estate: Significant Sale on The Hill

Above: 40 Moosehorn Rd, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 3/3/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

40 Moosehorn Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $775,000.

*26 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

63 Phillips Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $439,000.

77 Tillinghast Road, Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $335,000.

427 Main Street, Mixed Use, Office, Office Showroom, $300,000.

*441 Old Forge Road #23, Commercial Condo, $129,900.

SOLDS

16 Harwood Road, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,370,000.

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $575,000.

288 Howland Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

130 Hamilton Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $484,900.

35 Sleepy Hollow Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $443,000.

17 Wanton Shippee Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $325,000.

*750 Quaker Lane #B204, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $200,000.

*4430 Post Road #29B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1Bath, $195,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.