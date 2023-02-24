EG Real Estate: Quiet Week in Real Estate

Above: 64 Limerock Dr, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/24/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 1 sold property, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

64 Limerock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

121 Maplewood Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $510,000.

470 Division Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $419,000.

215 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $130,000.

SOLDS

54 Grand View Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $485,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.