EG Real Estate: Original EG Photo Building Sells for $1.2m

by | Mar 17, 2023

Above: 15 Castle St, #6, East Greenwich 

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 3/17/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

430 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $634,900. 

15 Castle Street #6, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $799,000. 

130 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000. 

57 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $695,000. 

 

SOLDS

*210 Cedar Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,200,000. 

195 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $860,000. 

285 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $265,000. 

631 Main Street, Commercial, $1,200,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

 

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

