EG Real Estate: One-Level Listing on The Hill

Above: 5 Harwood Rd, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 5/26/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

3 Old Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,900,000.

5 Harwood Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000.

81 Third Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $819,900.

5343 Post Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

38 Castle Street, Colonial, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.

11 Overfield Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $385,000.

*40 Stonebridge Lane #37, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $619,900.

38 Castle Street, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #A310, High Rise/One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $249,900.

SOLDS

356 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $702,000.

291 Crompton Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $450,000.

2 Violet Court, Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,070,000.

290 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $760,000.

5853 Post Road #103, Commercial, $245,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.