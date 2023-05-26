EG Real Estate: One-Level Listing on The Hill

Above: 5 Harwood Rd, East Greenwich
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 5/26/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
3 Old Farm Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,900,000.
5 Harwood Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000.
81 Third Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $819,900.
5343 Post Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
38 Castle Street, Colonial, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.
11 Overfield Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $385,000.
*40 Stonebridge Lane #37, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $619,900.
38 Castle Street, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.
*756 Quaker Lane #A310, High Rise/One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $249,900.
SOLDS
356 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $702,000.
291 Crompton Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $450,000.
2 Violet Court, Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,070,000.
290 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $760,000.
5853 Post Road #103, Commercial, $245,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
