EG Real Estate: New $1.5m Listing On The Hill

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday late afternoon, 5/12/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 1 sold property, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

70 Peirce Street, Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,500,000.

30 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000.

*1 Baycliff Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900.

500 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $350,000, Offer Accepted.

60 Fieldstone Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $660,000, Offer Accepted.

42 Union Avenue, Two Family, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000.

25-27 Long Street, Two Family, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $525,000. Offer Accepted.

2127 Middle Road, Residential Land, $300,000.

SOLDS

430 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $634,900.

OPEN HOUSES

