EG Real Estate: Market Heating Up in Frigid 02818

Above: 35 Sheep Farm Dr, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/3/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 12 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

35 Sheep Farm Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $814,000.

615 Middle Road, Raised Ranch/Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $465,000.

*75 Collins Avenue, Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $460,000.

*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $449,900.

*89 Baycliff Drive, Cape Cod/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.

3100 #A South County Trail, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $229,000.

288 Howland Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $485,000. Pending.

1775 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $349,900. Pending.

25 Franklin Road #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

25 Franklin Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

SOLDS

215 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 Bath, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $1,087,500.

20 Verndale Drive, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $620,000.

30 Tucker Street, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $540,000.

86 Cora Street, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $375,000.

*39 Stonebridge Lane #31, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $660,000.

*29 Stonebridge Lane #33, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $632,000.

*35 Stonebridge Lane #1, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $607,800.

*49 Stonebridge Lane #29, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $607,800.

*45 Stonebridge Lane #30, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $602,000.

*102 Stonebridge Lane #16, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $600,000.

*25 Stonebridge Lane #34, One Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $583,000.

1404 S County Trail, Residential Land, $850,000 .

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.