EG Real Estate: Location, Location, Location

Above: 165 Laurel Hill Road
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/15/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
*11 Tahena Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $529,900.
0 Greenwich Boulevard #209, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Offer Accepted.
47 Bridge Street #3, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,900. Offer Accepted.
SOLDS
165 Laurel Hill Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000.
911 Frenchtown Road, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $626,000.
81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $285,000.
25 Water Street #305, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $325,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services