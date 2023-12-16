EG Real Estate: Location, Location, Location

Above: 165 Laurel Hill Road

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/15/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*11 Tahena Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $529,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #209, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Offer Accepted.

47 Bridge Street #3, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,900. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

165 Laurel Hill Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000.

911 Frenchtown Road, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $626,000.

81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $285,000.

25 Water Street #305, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $325,000.

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services