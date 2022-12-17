EG Real Estate: Handful of New Listings pre-Christmas

Above: The new home proposed for 5343 Post Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Saturday morning, 12/17/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 1 sold property, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5343 Post Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch (to be constructed 2023), 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $629,900.

30 Tucker Street, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000. Offer Accepted.

5800 Post Road, Industrial/Warehouse, $625,000.

5800 Post Road, Industrial/Warehouse, $325,000.

SOLDS

60 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $950,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.