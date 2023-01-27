EG Real Estate: Dozen Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 35 Sleepy Hollow Road.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 1/27/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 1 sold property, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category: 

NEW LISTINGS

35 Sleepy Hollow Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $349,000. 

285 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $285,000. 

*66 Oak Grove Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $950,000. 

25 Franklin Road, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900. 

SOLDS

1050 Main Street #26, Commercial Condo, $65,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

