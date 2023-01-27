EG Real Estate: Dozen Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 35 Sleepy Hollow Road.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 1/27/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 1 sold property, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category:
NEW LISTINGS
35 Sleepy Hollow Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $349,000.
285 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $285,000.
*66 Oak Grove Street #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $950,000.
25 Franklin Road, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.
SOLDS
1050 Main Street #26, Commercial Condo, $65,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
0 Comments