EG Real Estate: Coach Cooley’s House Sells For $1,885,000

Above: 55 Lenihan Lane, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 4/28/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 15 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*770 Major Potter Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $999,999.

61 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $550,000.

15 Castle Street #9, Townhouse, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000.

15 Castle Street #6, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $799,000.

290 Sanctuary Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

25 Franklin Road #12,Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $589,000.

25 Franklin Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $589,000.

25 Franklin Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000.

25 Franklin Road #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000.

25 Franklin Road #5, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000.

25 Franklin Road #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000.

25 Franklin Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000.

1001 Main Street #2, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $227,966.

25 Franklin Road #6, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,000. Offer Accepted.

5853 Post Road #103, Commercial, $249,900. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

55 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 6 Bath, $1,885,000.

121 Maplewood Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $495,000.

OPEN HOUSES

