EG Real Estate: Coach Cooley’s House Hits EG Market

by | Mar 24, 2023

Above: 55 Lenihan Lane, East Greenwich 

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 3/24/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

55 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 6 Bath, $1,900,000. 

155 Hunters Crossing, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,275,000. 

*52 Deer Run Crossing #9, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $609,900.

*40 Eagle Run #D, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $315,000. 

*750 Quaker Lane #B302, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $210,000. 

SOLDS

100 Empress Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $900,000. 

*4365 Post Road, Colonial/Historic, 6 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $775,000. 

365 Grand View Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

