EG Real Estate: A Block of Main Street sells for $2 Million

Above: Recently Sold 176 Main Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Saturday afternoon, 6/22/24, and represents 8 days of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

100 Rocky Hollow Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,600,000.

163-165 Peirce Street, Victorian, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,395,000.

74 Division Street, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,200,000.

110 Rocky Hollow Road, Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,100,000.

50 Moosehorn Road, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900.

43 Verndale Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $569,900.

43 Phillips Road, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $535,000.

195 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $279,000.

*56 Lawndale Drive, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $649,900. Offer Accepted.

*25 Shady Glen Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900. Offer Accepted.

900 Main Street, Multi-Family, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $519,900.

880-900 Main Street, Commercial/Residential, $899,900.

SOLDS

1515 High Hawk Road, Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,225,000.

85 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, 985,000.

62 Phillips Road, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $745,000.

50 Huling Lane, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

1 Coddington Court, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $550,000.

193 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $550,000.

176-186 Main Street, Commercial/Residential, $2,000,000.

5835 Post Road #217, Commercial, $153,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.