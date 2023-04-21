EG Real Estate: 9 New Listings & 1 Sold

Above: 15 Crestridge Dr, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 4/21/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 1 sold property, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

810 Frenchtown Road, Contemporary/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,195,000.

167 Hanaford Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.

*1025 Major Potter Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,000.

15 Crestridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $695,000.

*188 Weeden Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $429,900.

*20 Hunts River Court, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,900.

12 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $277,927. Offer Accepted.

5343 Post Road, Residential Land, $259,900. Offer Accepted.

31 King Street, Apartment Building, $1,050,000.

SOLDS

11 Duke Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900.

OPEN HOUSES

