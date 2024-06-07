EG Real Estate: 8 New Listings

Above: 50 Spring Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday midday, 6/7/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

70 Pheasant Drive, Contemporary, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,089,000. Listed by Robert Rutley.

20 Secret Lane, Contemporary/Tudor, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,895,000. Listed Ron Cataldi.

50 Spring Street, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,485,000 Listed by Dean Benjamin

130 Phillips Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $557,800. Listed Matt Patty Team.

115 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,000. Listed by Kira Green.

21 Middleberry Lane, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,900. Listed by The Peter Izzi Team.

*40 Oak Grove Street #10, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000. Listed by Donna Conway.

*5570 Post Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000. Listed Amy Doorley-Lucas. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

120 Friendship Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $545,000. Listed by Linda Supron.

*141 Overlook Drive, Split Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $535,000. Listed by Meaghan Colannino.

166 Pine Glen Drive #166, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $725,000. Listed by Toby Kimball.

152 Crompton Avenue #14, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000. Listed by Donna Conway.

185 Peirce Street, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000. Listed by Nate Johnston.

78 Duke Street, Multi Family, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,000. Listed by Jack Silberman.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.