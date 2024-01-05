EG Real Estate: 5 New Listings to Start the Year

Above: 35 David Court

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 1/5/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 1 sold property, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

35 David Court, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,349,000. Listed by Sasha Mellor.

*25 Deer Run Crossing #45, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $679,900. Listed by John Mulhearn.

880-900 Main Street, Commercial, $850,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

25 Union Street, Historic. 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $589,000. Listed by The Fitzpatrick Team.

*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $559,900. Listed by Mary Fernandez.

SOLDS

186 Pine Glen Drive #186, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $660,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.