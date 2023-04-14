EG Real Estate: 4 New, 4 Sold and 14 Open

Above: 120 Cindy Ann Dr, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 4/14/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

360 Kent Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,350,000.

120 Cindy Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,000.

113 Vistas Court #113, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900.

*752 Quaker Lane #A310, High Rise/One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $249,900.

SOLDS

11 Duke Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900.

77 Tillinghast Road, Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $358,500.

515 Shippeetown Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $358,000.

*40 Eagle Run #D, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $315,100.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.