EG Real Estate: 3 New Listings & 3 Sold

Above: 325 Shady Hill Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 12/23/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 3 sold properties, and no open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

325 Shady Hill Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $579,000.

*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $499,900.

250 Stone Ridge Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,000. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

20 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000.

42 Marlborough Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $472,000.

173 Main Street #5, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.