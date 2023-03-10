EG Real Estate: 2 Homes Listed & 2 Homes Sold

Above: 2843 South Country Trail, East Greenwich 

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 3/10/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

32 Union Street, Other, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,999,900. 

2843 South County Trail, Office Building, $1,049,000. 

 

SOLDS

35 Sheep Farm Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $777,500. 

615 Middle Road, Raised Ranch/Split Level/Tri-Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $465,000. 

 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

