EG Real Estate: 18 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 85 Deerfield Dr, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 5/19/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 3 sold property, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000.

*220 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow/Contemporary/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $950,000.

255 Frenchtown Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.

81 Third Street, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $862,500.

740 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $564,900.

30 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,749,500. Offer Accepted.

60 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

*108 Stonebridge Lane #17, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $662,900

SOLDS

*140 Lakedell Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $699,900.

25 Franklin Road #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $642,500.

1404 South County Trail #212, High Rise/One Level/Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $520,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.