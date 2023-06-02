EG Real Estate: 18 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 133 Spring St, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 6/2/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*1128 Ives Road, Ranch/Split Level, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $3,595,000.

133 Spring Street, Historic, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,395,000.

14 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

20 Juniper Drive, Colonial/Other, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

715 Middle Road, Contemporary/Other/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $635,000.

77 Long Street, Cape Cod, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $425,000.

37 Main Street #5, High Rise Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $319,900.

*15 Deer Run Crossing #47, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $730,100. Offer Accepted.

*23-25 Alger Avenue, Two Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $905,000.

SOLDS

7 Tall Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $805,000.

124 Pequot Trail, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $457,500.

*20 Hunts River Court, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $410,000.

300 Sanctuary Drive #4, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $759,900.

195 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,900.

*233 Spencer Woods Drive #233, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $435,000.

1001 Main Street #2, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $227,966.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.