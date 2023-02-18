EG Real Estate: 17 Open Houses This Weekend

by | Feb 17, 2023

Above: 133 Ayrault Rd, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 2/17/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 17 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

100 Empress Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $939,000. 

133 Ayrault Road, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $559,000. 

303 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $350,000. 

20 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $659,900. 

25 Water Street #102, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $245,000. 

 

SOLDS

1545 South Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $775,000. 

*181 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $365,000. 

845 Main Street, Multi Family, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $577,500. 

 

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

