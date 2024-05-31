EG Real Estate: 17 New Listings

Above: 72 Great Road

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 5/31/24, and represents two weeks of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 17 new listings, 12 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

72 Great Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 5 Bed, 6 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $3,500,000. Listed by Jim DeRentis.

95 Bow Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,325,000. Listed by Beth DeSista.

330 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,195,000. Listed by Lindsay Pettinelli.

36 Forest Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,149,900. Listed by Jamison Monello. Offer Accepted.

*44 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

1515 High Hawk Road, Other, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,095,000. Listed by Michelle Snoeren.

125 Adirondack Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $949,000. Listed by Pam Soule.

125 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000. Listed by Kiersten Luis.

34 Cora Street , Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900. Listed by Robert Rinn.

40 Spring Valley Drive , Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $775,000. Listed by The DiSpirito Team.

*81 Stonebridge Lane, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $729,900. Listed by The Soby Fox Team. Offer Accepted.

837 Division Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $699,900. Listed by Danielle Dantas. Offer Accepted.

54 West Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $669,900. Listed by Sara Whitney. Offer Accepted.

87 Kenson Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $665,000. Listed by Sara Whitney

5670 Post Road, Office Building, $625,000. Listed by The Phipps Team.

26 Winthrop Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $535,000. Listed by Anthony Mattera.

295 Moosehorn Road, Residential Land. $500,000. Listed by Andrew Catanzaro.

SOLDS

10 River Run, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. Listed by Jodie Neville.

155 Howland Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $950,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

290 Shady Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $870,000. Listed by Pam Soule.

*481 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000. Listed by Sweeney Advisory Group.

31 Queen Street, Multi Family, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $845,000. Listed by Donna Conway.

*1055 Major Potter Road Ranch, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $815,000 Listed by Donna Lima-Johnson.

25 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

226 Kenyon Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $565,000. Listed by Art Samos.

69 Birchwood Way, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $540,000. Listed by Melissa Perdikakis.

115 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $535,000. Listed by Allison Field.

*5570 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $430,000. Listed by Fitzpatrick Team.

*35 Topaz Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $390,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.