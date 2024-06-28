EG Real Estate: 15 Opens This Weekend

Above: 355 Kent Dr. (Listed Susan Sarubbi)

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday Morning, 6/28/24, and represents 1 week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

190 Adirondack Drive, Tudor, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,349,900. Listed by Jennifer Hyland.

355 Kent Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000. Listed Susan Sarubbi.

*165 Overlook Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $620,000. Listed by Steven Alviti.

*64 Sawyer Avenue, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $574,900. Listed by The Fooks Team.

20 Duke Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $849,900. Listed by Tim Silvia. Offer Accepted.

65 Travelers Court, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,900. Listed by Allen Gammons.

1001 Main Street #20, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,000. Listed by Nicholas Pardy.

*752 Quaker Lane #B-207, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $209,900. Listed by Paul Zarrella.

SOLDS

7 Remy Place, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000. Listed by Elmehdi Mechtaly.

*28 Hill Top Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000. Listed by The Mita Team.

0 Carrs Pond Road, Residential Land, $250,000. Listed by Andrew Catanzaro.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.