EG Real Estate: 10 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 425 Main St. Unit 1.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 1/20/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 1 sold property, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

425 Main Street #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.

*4430 Post Road #29B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $199,900. Offer Accepted.

5343 Post Road, Residential Land, $234,900.

63 Cedar Avenue #7, Commercial Condo, $599,000.

SOLDS

*96 John Wickes Avenue, Colonial, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath. $355,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.