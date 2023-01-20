EG Real Estate: 10 Open Houses This Weekend

by | Jan 20, 2023

Above: 425 Main St. Unit 1. 

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 1/20/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 1 sold property, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

425 Main Street #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.

*4430 Post Road #29B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $199,900. Offer Accepted.

5343 Post Road, Residential Land, $234,900.

63 Cedar Avenue #7, Commercial Condo, $599,000.  

SOLDS

*96 John Wickes Avenue, Colonial, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath. $355,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 