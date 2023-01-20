EG Real Estate: 10 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 425 Main St. Unit 1.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 1/20/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 1 sold property, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
425 Main Street #1, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.
*4430 Post Road #29B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $199,900. Offer Accepted.
5343 Post Road, Residential Land, $234,900.
63 Cedar Avenue #7, Commercial Condo, $599,000.
SOLDS
*96 John Wickes Avenue, Colonial, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath. $355,000.
OPEN HOUSES
