EG Pride Picnic Celebrates Diversity

Above: The 2024 EG Pride Picnic at Academy Field June 29. Photo courtesy of EG Academy Foundation

By Roz Bassen-Alexander

This past Saturday, June 29, East Greenwich held its fourth annual Pride Picnic at Academy Field, with plenty of activities, music, games and, of course, rainbows to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. EGHS student Amanda Wallace was the prime organizer this year, with help from the East Greenwich Academy Foundation, E.G. Community Services & Parks Department, and Kent County Prevention Coalition.

Inside Swift Community Center there were a variety of activities, including art, legos, and henna tattoos. On the field, there were arts & crafts, live music by local band Over Amber, lawn games, even an ice cream truck.

Representatives from the EG Academy Foundation, Thrive Behavioral Health, Southcoast Fair Housing, and EG Town Democratic Committee had tables where they were handing out information. Other organizations and businesses such as the East Greenwich Rotary Club, Mainstreet Coffee & Toscana Lounge, Clementine’s Ice Cream, Tio Mateo’s, Papa Gino’s, and The Current Store partnered with the event to show their support. And, this would not have been an East Greenwich celebration without mime AmyBeth Parravano.

Roz Bassen-Alexander will be a junior at East Greenwich High School in September.